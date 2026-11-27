Remember how good the music was back in the late 1960s? If you’re a baby boomer, I bet you remember the following four pop-rock delights from 1968 like they just came out yesterday.

“Mrs. Robinson” by Simon & Garfunkel from ‘Bookends’

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“Mrs. Robinson” by Simon & Garfunkel is one of the famed folk duo’s most famous songs. And it’s the kind of tune that is still so timeless after all these years. Written by Paul Simon, this folk pop-rock tune went on to chart numerous charts and win a Grammy for Record of the Year. Countless artists have covered it in the years since, but nothing hits quite like the original.

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“Cry Like A Baby” by The Box Tops from ‘Cry Like A Baby’

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A bubblegum pop-rock jam from start to finish, few songs just sound like the late 60s quite like “Cry Like A Baby” by The Box Tops. The song was a smash hit in the States, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Cash Box charts. Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham knew what they were doing with this pop hit.

“Hello, I Love You” by The Doors from ‘Waiting For The Sun’

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This hit by The Doors was a bit of a controversial one among fans. “Hello, I Love You” was a notable departure from the group’s signature sound. One can’t deny that it’s quite a commercial-friendly tune, but it’s still a particularly catchy track that really resonated with mainstream listeners at the time.

“Hello, I Love You” by The Doors was a No. 1 hit on both the Hot 100 and Cash Box Top 100 charts. The song also reached the Top 20 in the UK, Canada, and a few European countries.

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” by The Rolling Stones

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Unsurprisingly, The Rolling Stones make it to our list of pop-rock jams from 1968 that every baby boomer remembers. This hard rock crossover hit was one of the biggest songs of the year. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” topped the UK charts and several US charts. Though, it ultimately peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100.

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