Whether you’re aiming to spend the night on the dance floor or crying in your shower, there’s probably a song from 1984 that fits the bill. Here are a few songs from the year whose titles fit their vibes perfectly.

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The theme from makes us want to get up and dance every time we hear it. Part of what makes this song so catchy, I think, is the title itself. Dean Pitchford, who wrote the screenplay for Footloose, was also a songwriter. He used his songwriter skills to come up with a good title for the project.

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“I really had to come up with a better title,” he explained to . “So I did what I do with lyric writing: I took a yellow legal tablet, and any ideas that I had, I did not edit. I just wrote down, line after line after line. I filled page after page after page with variations and ideas that I had for it.”

He said that although he’d written down lots of titles, “Footloose” was “by far” his favorite of them all.

“Strut” by Sheena Easton

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“Strut” by Sheena Easton feels like the perfect song to strut to, and that’s why it’s perfect for this list. This song was released on her album, A Private Heaven, and ended up being the highest-charting song from the project. Honestly, I can see why. The chorus is undeniably catchy.

“Strut, pout, put it out / That’s what you want from women / Come on, baby, whatcha takin’ me for? / Strut, pout, cut it out / All takin’ and no givin’ / Watch me, baby, while I walk out the door.”

“Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)” by Phil Collins

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This song appears in a movie of the same name. Collins watched the film in a hotel room while on tour after being asked to write this song, and he ended up creating a track that fit the film perfectly. He actually took another song from his album Face Value, which came out in 1981, and repurposed it to fit the movie.

“‘Against All Odds’ was written in the same misery that the rest of Face Value came from, but I wasn’t drawn to it initially,” he shared in a 2015 interview with Mojo. “I don’t know what would have happened to it if Taylor Hackford hadn’t got in touch.” This song captures the feeling of yearning so well; I’m glad Collins never gave up on it.

Photo by: Ian Dickson/Redferns