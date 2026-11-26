The three songs below prove that Fleetwood Mac’s appeal reaches far beyond classic rock. Artists across genres have paid homage to the band and its members. These great songs wouldn’t exist without the legendary run of this mercurial but evergreen group.

“Bootylicious” by Destiny’s Child

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When Stevie Nicks released “Edge Of Seventeen”, she likely never saw its R&B crossover potential. Nevertheless, the backing instrumentation on this solo-Nicks classic worked perfectly for Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious”.

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“Barely move, we’ve arrived / Lookin’ sexy, lookin’ fly / Baddest chick, chick inside / DJ, jam tonight / Spotted me, a tender thang / There you are, come on, baby,” the lyrics to this 2000s pop staple read. Though a far cry from the subject matter and vibe of Nicks’ “Edge Of Seventeen”, this later track proved the timelessness of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman’s songs.

“Strong Enough” by Sheryl Crow

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“God, I feel like hell tonight / Tears of rage I cannot lie / I’d be the last to help you understand / Are you strong enough to be my man? / My man…Nothing’s true, and nothing’s right / So let me be alone tonight / ‘Cause you can’t change the way I am / Are you strong enough to be my man?,” the lyrics to Sheryl Crow’s very Fleetwood Mac-esque song “Strong Enough” read. Crow has long feted this rock band. This song is a blatant example of her affinity for them.

The breezy West Coast rock sound of this track is a page out of Fleetwood Mac’s book. It’s still plenty unique and fits well within Crow’s catalog, but there’s no denying this classic rock band played a role in the creation of “Strong Enough”.

“Clara Bow” by Taylor Swift

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Moving on to pure pop, we have Taylor Swift’s “Clara Bow”. This iconic singer-songwriter references Fleetwood Mac’s Nicks in this track, noting some comparisons she’s gotten over the years. “’You look like Stevie Nicks / In ’75, the hair and lips’ / Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine, a full eclipse,” she sings in this track.

Though Swift is a pop star through and through, she has some overlap with Fleetwood Mac. She’s been aligned with Nicks, culminating in this pure pop track. “The crown is stained, but you’re the real queen / Flesh and blood amongst war machine / You’re the new god we’re worshipping / Promise to be…dazzling,” the lyrics continue, creating a mental comparison between Swift’s star power and Nicks’.

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