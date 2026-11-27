By the end of the 1980s, music was beginning its shift to the newer sounds of the 1990s. Still, the decade ended on a high note, especially with these four songs. All Top 40 hits from 1989, every 80s kid alive likely still knows them by heart today.

“Just Like Jesse James” by Cher

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On Cher’s Heart Of Stone album is “Just Like Jesse James”. The song was written by hit songwriters Desmond Child and Diane Warren.

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“Just Like Jesse James” says, “Your heart is down for the count / And you know you’re gonna lose it / Tonight you’re gonna go down in flames / Just like Jesse James.”

After “Just Like Jesse James”, it took Cher nine years until she had another big hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 1998, she had a massive, seven-week No. 1 single with “Believe”.

“Miss You Like Crazy” by Natalie Cole

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On Natalie Cole’s Good To Be Back album is “Miss You Like Crazy”. It was written by Gerry Goffin, Michael Masser, and Preston Glass.

The chorus to the sad song says in part, “I miss you like crazy, I miss you like crazy / No matter what I say or do / There’s just no getting over you.”

This song became Cole’s final Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. She did have other Top 10 singles on Billboard’s R&B chart, including “Unforgettable” in 1991. She sang the track as a duet with her late father, Nat King Cole.

“You’re Not Alone” by Chicago

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The first single that Chicago released in 1989 was “You’re Not Alone”. The song, written by Jim Scott, is part of the band’s Chicago 19 album.

”You’re Not Alone” says in part, “You’re not alone, pick up the phone / And talk to me; baby, you will see / You’re not alone.“

Chicago 19 was a pivotal album for the band. The project includes “I Don’t Wanna Live Without Your Love” and “Look Away”, both also big hits for Chicago.

“The Look” by Roxette

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Roxette’s “The Look” is part of Look Sharp!, their sophomore record. “The Look”, their first big hit, was written by the duo’s Per Gessle.

The singalong chorus says in part, “When everything I’ll ever do I’ll do for you / And I go, ‘la la la la la / She’s got the look.”

Look Sharp! includes “Listen To Your Heart” and “Dangerous”, also successful singles for Roxette.

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