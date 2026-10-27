3 Classic Rock Songs From 1964 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Music from 1964 can really put you in the mood to get out of your house and go shopping. It can rev your engines and get you going. That’s why shop purveyors often turn to the seminal year in rock for their in-store playlists.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day we still hear often. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from 1964 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“A Hard Day’s Night” by The Beatles from ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ (1964)

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This 1964 track from The Beatles is all about hard work. We all know the feeling—after a hard day at the job, you come home exhausted. But thankfully there are things in the world to take your mind off the salt mines. There are things that can help you perk up, like a good relationship or some good old-fashioned weekend retail therapy. Indeed, any songs from The Beatles’ early catalog are great for shopping malls and grocery stores. The band knew how to write hits!

“The House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals from ‘The Animals’ (1964)

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This track is one of those classic songs from back in the day nearly every person loves. We’ve all heard The Animals’ rendition of the traditional song “The House Of The Rising Sun”, and we’ve all marveled at singer Eric Burdon’s voice. We’ve even wept at the story he sings—the tale of that house in New Orleans where so much goes on under the cover of darkness. But because this recording is so beloved, it’s great to put on in public places like shopping malls and grocery stores. Your heart races when you hear it. It inspires you to live life outside your four walls at home.

“I Get Around” by The Beach Boys from ‘All Summer Long’ (1964)

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The Beach Boys are one of those groups that gets into your heart. When you hear them, you are thankful their music exists. They make you feel young again, energetic and happy. So, their songs—especially the 1964 tune “I Get Around”—are perfect for places like shopping malls and grocery stores. They put patrons in a good mood. They remind you of a distant past, one where nostalgia has deep roots. You can’t go wrong with a song from The Beach Boys. So, make sure you sing along next time you’re pushing your cart down the aisles looking for the best box of blueberries.

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