3 Classic Rock Songs From 1965 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Music from the mid-1960s makes for an excellent shopping playlist. Many songs from the era are alive with inspiring ideas, alive with energy, and alive with creativity. And you know who knows that? The people programming playlists. Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that we continue to hear all the time when we’re out browsing in stores. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from 1965 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

“My Generation” by The Who from ‘My Generation’ (1965)

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While this 1965 song was highlighting a certain section of the population in its time, the genius aspect of the writing is that it could pertain to any generation since then. Anyone who hears this track now as they browse the discount jeans rack in their local department store can think that The Who are singing about them and their generation. It’s a neat little trick the band pulls off. Or fans can muse about the British Invasion of the 1960s and all the nostalgia that comes with it. In other words, this is a perfect song for a shopping mall or grocery store playlist. It’s universal!

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“Like A Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan from ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ (1965)

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Today, Bob Dylan is considered one of the greatest songwriters ever. And perhaps his most famous track is the 1965 tune, “Like A Rolling Stone”. The song, with its big instrumentation, passionate lyrics, and inspired performance, puts a certain type of energy in your chest. It makes you hum and think. But it also entertains. Dylan belts out his harmonica over a sublime guitar. Your mind swirls. You’re glad you’re out of the house. You are a rolling stone, too! At least for a little while…as you push your grocery cart looking for the right cheddar cheese.

“I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher from ‘Look At Us’ (1965)

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Like Dylan, Sonny & Cher mastered a certain type of classic folk rock. And that style shows up on the 1965 song, “I Got You Babe”. Not only was it included in the famous 1990s movie, Groundhog Day, but it’s also a tune you can hear often in grocery stores and shopping malls today. It’s one of those songs that makes people feel good. It reminds them of the past, and it sounds contemporary somehow at the same time. So, when it comes on at your local store, go ahead and sing along!

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