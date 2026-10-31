3 Classic Rock Songs From 1972 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

In 1972, classic rock artists were learning to experiment. And many of their works proved quite successful. The artists of the day were building on what they and others had already done in the past because they wanted more.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to dive into three tunes from back in the day that were so well made they continue on. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from 1972 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“School’s Out” by Alice Cooper from ‘School’s Out’ (1972)

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This is just a classic. It’s one of those songs that will never go away. Why? Well, as he was crafting it, rocker Alice Cooper was trying to think of a feeling everyone knows and everyone appreciates. A feeling of freedom we can all relate to. His idea? The last day of school. We all know what it’s like on the final day. It’s summer, you’re relieved to be done. So, Cooper put that feeling to wax with this buzzing rocker. No matter when or where you hear it now, it puts you in a good mood. That’s why it’s perfect for shops, stores, and malls.

“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young from ‘Harvest’ (1972)

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Not every song played at the shopping mall or grocery store has to be big, bold, and over-the-top like Cooper’s last day of school track. No, some can be more relaxed, thoughtful. That’s why Neil Young’s classic acoustic-driven tune “Heart Of Gold” is often heard on the overhead speakers of your favorite shopping mall or grocery store. Beloved, the tune puts you in a good mood. It’s like a magic carpet that gets you floating on air. With every strum, you feel better about the day. So, why not reach out and grab that extra can of whipped cream? YOLO!

“Starman” by David Bowie from ‘The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars’ (1972)

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If you wanted, you could assemble a greatest hits album of David Bowie’s music and make it the permanent shopping mall or grocery store playlist. You could decree it by law if you wanted. No one would mind. Bowie’s music is beloved. His rock tunes are adored. His characters (like Ziggy Stardust) have been taught at colleges. And his music is the kind of stuff you want to hear as you push your cart down the aisles looking for cream cheese and whole wheat tortillas!

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