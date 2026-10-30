3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1960s That We Know Put You To Sleep

Normally, when you think about classic rock music, you likely think about those big, bombastic tunes that are capable of blowing the roof off your neighbor’s home. But classic rock music boasts more than just those buzzing tracks.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that zig when most songs zag. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1960s that we know put you to sleep.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Across The Universe” by The Beatles from ‘No One’s Gonna Change Our World’ (1969)

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To say this song is dreamy would be an understatement. It almost feels like John Lennon is actually still asleep while he’s singing. Perhaps this song came to him in a dream, perhaps he wanted to be in a bed when he was performing it in the studio—who knows? But whatever the story behind it, “Across The Universe” by The Beatles can often function like a sleeping pill. It’s no slight to the song—it’s as if Lennon honestly intended it this way.

“The Sound Of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel from ‘Sounds Of Silence’ (1966)

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It’s possible that Paul Simon wrote this light and gentle song actually to help people get to sleep. The tune whispers to you, almost like a bit of air through a wall duct, trying to tell you something. More than some epic classic rock song from a bygone era, this track almost seems like your own mind is trying to speak to you. And in many ways, that’s the point! What else could Simon mean when singing about the sound of silence—well, whatever it is, it can sure help you get to sleep if you’re feeling drowsy.

“As Tears Go By” by Marianne Faithfull (Single, 1964)

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You might not think that a song co-written by rockers like Mick Jagger and Keith Richards would cause anyone to potentially snooze, but that’s the case here with this track. Indeed, some classic rock offerings are just mellow. And “As Tears Go By” by Marianne Faithfull is simply one of those types of tunes. The 1964 recording, which was co-written by The Rolling Stones’ standouts, is light and breathy. It’s almost like a melody your mother might sing to you as a kid to help you get to sleep.

Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns