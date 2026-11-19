These three folk songwriters came to prominence in the 1990s. They each earned some of their biggest hits in that decade, proving their storytelling chops. Each of these writers could pack a robust narrative into a succinct verse.

Lucinda Williams

Play video

This decade was a pivotal moment for Lucinda Williams. The 1990s pushed this folk songwriter into the mainstream, largely thanks to a cover by Mary Chapin Carpenter of the Williams-penned “Passionate Kisses”. That rendition opened up the world’s eyes to the marvel of Williams’ writing.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Is it too much to demand / I want a full house and a rock-‘n’-roll band / Pens that won’t run out of ink / And cool quiet and time to think / Shouldn’t I have this,” the lyrics read with a stark realism and sobering narrative. The famous Carpenter version of “Passionate Kisses” was one of many Williams covers from this era, catapulting the songwriter into the upper echelon of folk-leaning artists.

Suzanne Vega

Play video

Suzanne Vega also reached mainstream popularity in the 1990s. The remixed version of “Tom’s Diner”, via English electronic duo DNA, brought in a whole new listenership for Vega.

“I am sitting in the morning / At the diner on the corner / I am waiting at the counter / For the man to pour the coffee / And he fills it only halfway / And before I even argue,” the famous lyrics to this hit read. Even though the production was amped up by DNA, Vega’s storytelling skills were still very much on display in this 1990s hit. This song is just one example of the visceral songwriting of Vega.

Shawn Colvin

Play video

Lastly, we have Shawn Colvin. Though she debuted in the late 1980s, the following decade propelled her up to star status in the folk scene. Her most prominent song from that decade, “Sunny Came Home”, is indicative of what made her so popular in the first place.

“Sunny came home with a list of names / She didn’t believe in transcendence / ‘It’s time for a few small repairs,’ she said / Sunny came home with a vengeance / She says, ‘Days go by, I don’t know why / I’m walking on a wire / I close my eyes and fly out of my mind / Into the fire’,” the lyrics read. This song tells a succinct but stunning story with transportive detail.

Photo by Tim Hall/Redferns

​