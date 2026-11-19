When you’re walking around the local grocery store or shopping mall, it’s important to be awake. Alert. Up and at ’em. If you’re shuffling your feet, looking tired, or feeling like a zombie, shopping for the weekly goods isn’t any fun. Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that make for the perfect shopping playlist. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from 1968 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

“White Room” by Cream from ‘Wheels Of Fire’ (1968)

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When you’re strolling through the aisles of your local grocery store, picking out the perfect stalks of celery or the best heads of lettuce, and this song comes on, you start to feel great. It’s practically science. Shoot, they could create a music video around the very concept—a person picking out veggies who can’t stop dancing after they hear this tune. The other customers would look confused, but who cares? It just feels so good! Indeed, Cream’s signature song “White Room” is as compelling as it is entertaining.

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“The Weight” by The Band from ‘Music From Big Pink’ (1968)

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“The Weight” by The Band is one of those tunes everyone loves. It’s catchy, welcoming. It’s got great vocals and lovely music. But perhaps more than anything, the song sounds of a certain era, a certain place. When you’re in a department store looking for a discount sweater, sometimes you want to feel transported to another place altogether. Yes, chores are necessary, but sometimes you want your mind to wander a little bit. And that’s what this classic 1968 tune offers.

“Time Of The Season” by The Zombies from ‘Odessey And Oracle’ (1968)

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For whatever reason, this is another classic rock track with a near-perfect approval rating. The Zombies hit a home run when they released this guitar-driven tune in 1968. “Time Of The Season” is one of those tracks that everyone can sing along with, and who doesn’t love those lush harmonies? We are mesmerized by the lyrics, the vibe, and the mood. So, when the offering comes on the overhead speakers at your favorite shopping spot, it’s always a good thing.

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