3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1960s We Hear All the Time When We Walk Into Record Stores

Most record stores fancy themselves as hip. That’s why when you walk through the doors of your local shop, you’ll often hear music you haven’t thought of in a while. Maybe they’re playing old songs or obscure songs.

Or perhaps it’s old and obscure songs! Well, that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1960s we hear all the time when we walk into record stores.

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“Mr. Tambourine Man” by Bob Dylan from ‘Bringing It All Back Home’ (1965)

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People who work in record stores love Bob Dylan. He might even be the person who got them into music in the first place. So, even though he’s a well-known artist, record store clerks love to honor The Bard from time to time. When they do, they don’t want to put on any of his original hits. They don’t want to put on the poetic sad stuff either. No, they want a song that is a little mysterious and a little depraved. Enter: “Mr. Tambourine Man”. The acoustic-driven 1965 number has something for every music fan.

“These Days” by Nico from ‘Chelsea Girl’ (1967)

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When it comes to 1960s music, record store clerks love Nico. She is one of those artists you get to know when you hang out with other music nerds. People love Nico for her music and for the stories they’ve heard about her. She was in the New York City scene in the 1960s, hanging out with Velvet Underground and Andy Warhol. Her voice cut through the noise of the decade, and she stood out, one of the scene’s hippest gals. That’s why you’ll often hear “These Days” by Nico in record shops. She’s always a conversation starter.

“You Really Got Me” by The Kinks from ‘Kinks’ (1964)

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When it comes to classic rock bands from the 1960s, there are many to choose from. Of course, some of the best come from the UK. But while everyone knows names like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, some music fans may not be as aware of The Kinks. But you know who loves The Kinks? Record shop owners and clerks. That’s right! If you stay in a record store long enough, you’re going to hear “You Really Got Me” by The Kinks. It’s practically science.

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