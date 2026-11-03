3 Classic Rock Songs That Are Better Than Streaming a Podcast

These days, there are seemingly countless things trying to attract your attention. Not only are they trying to entertain you, but they are trying to inform you about new ideas, new products, and new philosophies.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore three songs that can teach and entertain better than any talk show. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs that are better than streaming a podcast.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Like A Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan from ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ (1965)

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Bob Dylan had real intention when he wrote this song. It’s about what life can be like when you realize what’s behind the curtain. Sure, there is comfort. Sure, there is convenience. But when you have to see what the world is really like—the cold, dark side of things—well, then you’ll understand this tune even better. Sometimes people put on podcasts to know more about the world around them, but this track is better than any of those.

“Money” by Pink Floyd from ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ (1973)

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Today, financial podcasts are all the rage. Everyone wants to know how to invest their money or buy real estate or do whatever else with their income. Well, before you jump into such important life decisions, you might want to put on the 1973 Pink Floyd song, “Money”. The track pulls no punches when it comes to dollars and cents. Money can seem important—in many ways it is the lifeblood of society. But there is more to it than just exchanging a few dollar bills. Want to know more? Listen in right here.

“Barracuda” by Heart from ‘Little Queen’ (1977)

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Not only does this song rock, not only is this song entertaining, and not only is Heart one of the greatest classic rock bands ever, but when you dive into the lyrics and the backstory of “Barracuda”, you learn exactly how not to be a journalist. Indeed, this song was written by Heart lead singer Ann Wilson after a music writer asked her a very inappropriate question. Well, she took her rage at that and turned it into an all-time classic song. That’s better than any story you’ll hear on a podcast today.

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