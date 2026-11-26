At the start of 1960, no one in the music industry could’ve had any way of knowing what was about to happen over the next ten years. But there must have been some kind of electric buzz in the air as musical groups began taking shape around the world, including these four particularly notable bands, all of which formed in 1960 and foreshadowed the drastic ways popular music was about to change.

The Four Seasons

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Before there were The Four Seasons, frontman Frankie Valli had already achieved minor commercial success as a solo artist. He also performed in various musical groups, including The Four Lovers, before lineup changes and failed opportunities led to the development of The Four Seasons. The doo-wop band from New Jersey helped solidify the early 1960s’ sound with hits like “Big Girls Don’t Cry”, “Walk Like A Man”, and “December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)”.

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The Marvelettes

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The Marvelettes were born out of a high school glee club in a Detroit suburb in the fall of 1960. The following year, the pop group released “Please Mr. Postman”, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In addition to helping define the girl group era of the early 1960s and beyond, The Marvelettes’ hit single made history as being one of the first chart-topping singles by a female musical group. It was also the first hit single by a Motown act, spurring a tidal wave of other Motown groups and hits in the year that followed.

Ike & Tina Turner

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Ike and Tina Turner began performing together at the behest of Juggy Murray, the president of New York City label Sue Records, in the spring of 1960. Murray heard a demo record that featured Tina, who was still performing under her birth name, Ann. Tina recorded the demo as a placeholder, but Murray convinced Ike to keep the promising young vocalist in his set. In the years that followed, they established the groundwork for R&B and soul with hit songs like “A Fool In Love”, “Poor Fool”, and “River Deep — Mountain High”.

The Beatles

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And of course, one can’t possibly talk about bands that formed in 1960 and not talk about The Beatles. Perhaps the most influential musical act on this list, music historians often trace the rise of rock bands, not vocal groups backed by bands, to The Beatles’ early-60s television debut. Their ensemble approach to making music was a novelty in a day and age when singular pop stars (or duos, like The Turners) typically reigned supreme. Beatlemania would continue to dominate pop culture for the rest of the decade until their disbandment in 1970.

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