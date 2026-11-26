As the years pass, it can be harder to distinguish which songs were big hits and which simply scraped the lower reaches of the charts. It can be fun to look back and discover those hits that were bigger than you might have recalled.

Pop music was in the middle of a boom time in 1983. These four songs hit the Top 10 back then, and we think that their high chart positions might surprise you based on their diminished place in the culture today.

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“Heartbreaker” by Dionne Warwick

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After her heyday in the early to mid-60s, Dionne Warwick rode a rollercoaster in terms of her pop chart success. She’d pop in every now and then and remind everyone just what she brought to the table. And then she’d go through a fallow stretch. As 1983 rolled around, she hadn’t hit the Top 10 since 1979. The Gibb brothers were enduring a similar slump, as radio stations recoiled from their association with disco. That allowed them to start writing for other artists such as Warwick. She didn’t think much of “Heartbreaker” when she heard it for the first time. But she gave it a standout interpretation, wonderfully inhabiting the narrator’s disappointment at the titular character. The song peaked at No. 10 in early ’83.

“I Won’t Hold You Back” by Toto

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In the 60s and 70s, most albums, even the most successful ones, stopped churning out singles after the first two or three selections. The 80s changed that formula, as artists were given the chance to go deep into their albums looking for hits. Toto scored big right out of the gate with “Rosanna” and “Africa” from their 1982 album Toto IV. Three more songs from the record received at least cursory releases as singles in different parts of the world. As 1982 rolled into 1983, the band took one more shot with “I Won’t Hold You Back”. Written and sung by guitarist Steve Lukather, the soulful ballad gave the album even more legs. It sneaked up to No. 10, even though you don’t hear it too often today.

“(Keep Feeling) Fascination” by The Human League

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“Don’t You Want Me” not only broke The Human League in America, but it also helped bust down the dam for British synth-pop groups in the US. Those of us listening stateside didn’t realize at the time that the band’s Dare album had already spun out several singles in the UK before “Don’t You Want Me” even made its appearance at radio. The band delivered the EP Fascination as a way to keep the momentum rolling in between albums. “(Keep Feeling) Fascination” upped the ante on the vocal-sharing that characterized “Don’t You Want Me”. Only it came in the service of a song that was much more sprightly and upbeat. And it planted the band back in the US Top 10 at No. 8.

“Undercover Of The Night” by The Rolling Stones

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The Rolling Stones triumphed in 1981 with Tattoo You, their biggest commercial and critical hit in about a decade. But the album, pieced together from unused tracks, simply papered over the problems within the band. Those problems showed themselves more clearly on Undercover, the 1983 follow-up album to Tattoo You. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards weren’t getting along at the time. Perhaps that animosity led to the aggressive tone of the album. Overall, the songwriting was lacking, and the band seemed lost in trying to maintain their traditional sound while also going more modern. But the dark exoticism of “Undercover Of The Night” found a home at radio, landing the band a No. 10 hit.

(Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)