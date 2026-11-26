The gym is a sacred place. It’s a spot where many people go regularly in order to try and improve themselves. It’s a place where hope and work are in abundance. But it’s also a place where music is prevalent. And that’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to highlight three rollicking tunes perfect for leg or arm day. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1990s you hear all the time at the gym.

“Give It Away” by Red Hot Chili Peppers from ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik’ (1991)

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This song has a lot of things going for it. When it comes to the perfect gym playlist, “Give It Away” by Red Hot Chili Peppers is a good choice. It’s got a big, catchy beat. It’s got vocals you can sing along with. But more than anything, the energy of the song grabs your body and moves it. You can’t help dancing to this track. You can’t help flinging your arms and legs. And then if you see the music video, which includes gold-painted muscular bodies, you may want to run that extra half-mile on the treadmill just for fun.

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“Enter Sandman” by Metallica from ‘Metallica’ (1991)

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Metallica has a way of setting a mood. Whenever their songs come on, things get a little more intense and a little more serious. In many ways, that’s the exact type of mindset one needs at the gym. The place is no time for playing around. You have to get in, get out, and feel good about the work you did. Well, Metallica can focus you. The band’s song “Enter Sandman” will have your heavy metal-loving head in the game, your gaze sharpened by the eye of the tiger.

“Killing In The Name” by Rage Against The Machine from ‘Rage Against The Machine’ (1992)

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If you are ever feeling tired or sleepy at the gym, like your legs won’t move and your arms are stuck in molasses, then put on Rage Against The Machine. The band is like a shot of espresso right to your gut. Take, for example, the band’s tune, “Killing In The Name”. The 1992 track is a bolt of energy, a jolt of juice. It will get you through that last set on the bench press or that final half-mile on the treadmill. That’s the kind of classic rock music you need when it’s workout day.

Photo by George De Sota (ID 5073478)/Redferns