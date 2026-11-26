Some melodies just stand the test of time beautifully, with the right balance of uniqueness and catchiness that continues to sound good for decades. These three pop songs from 1973 really fit that description, as each of them still sounds insanely good today. Let’s get a little nostalgic.

“My Love” by Paul McCartney and Wings from ‘Red Rose Speedway’

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How about a sweet love song from post-Beatles Paul McCartney? This gem from Red Rose Speedway is a soft rock gem that made a big dent on the pop charts. One of several lovely odes to his wife, Linda, “My Love” has a classic piano ballad melody that is a testament to how good his songwriting was and still is.

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“My Love” by Paul McCartney and Wings topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1973. It also peaked at No. 9 on the UK Singles chart.

“Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)” by George Harrison from ‘Living In The Material World’

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Another former Beatle makes it to our list of pop songs from 1973 with incredibly memorable melodies, this time with a George Harrison folk rock classic. “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)” is an almost spiritual tune from the famed guitarist, and it would quickly become his second major solo hit, following the similarly classic “My Sweet Lord”.

“Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)” by George Harrison was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 and Cash Box Top 100 charts. It did well in Harrison’s native UK, too, peaking at No. 8 on the UK Singles chart.

“Piano Man” by Billy Joel from ‘Piano Man’

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There’s no way I’d leave Billy Joel’s catchiest and most well-known melodies off our list of pop songs from 1973. “Piano Man” remains one of the most recognizable songs of the early 70s, and easily the greatest soft rock song to hit the airwaves in 1973.

“Piano Man” by Billy Joel, interestingly enough, wasn’t an enormous chart-topping hit upon its release. By 1974, the tune made it to No. 25 on the Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Adult Contemporary chart. And yet, it remains one of the most beloved songs of the era.

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