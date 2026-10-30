3 Classic Rock Songs That Remind 60s Teens of Being Young

The 1960s were the decade when everything changed for music. And if you were a teenager during that decade, you really did get to experience one of the most incredible eras for rock music in its infancy. The following three classic rock songs from the 60s will likely send you back in time if you were a youngin’ during that time.

“Be True To Your School” by The Beach Boys from ‘Little Deuce Coupe’ (1963)

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The Beach Boys dropped a ton of tunes in the 60s that are worthy of this list. But I went with “Be True To Your School”, simply because it was written about being a teenager, for teenagers. This pleasant little pop-rock tune is all about being in high school and having school spirit. A lot of teens at the time identified with it, and it unsurprisingly became a smash hit.

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“Be True To Your School” by The Beach Boys peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1963.

“I Should Have Known Better” by The Beatles from ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ (1964)

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Like The Beach Boys, there are dozens of songs by The Beatles, if not more, that transport 60s kids back in time in an instant. But there’s something about the semi-deep cut “I Should Have Known Better” that perfectly captures what it’s like to be young and in love.

Teens were loving everything that The Beatles were putting out in 1964. So, it comes as no surprise that this single from A Hard Day’s Night resonated with them. However, “I Should Have Known Better” was only a modest hit in the US. It peaked at No. 53 on the Hot 100 chart.

“All Day And All Of The Night” by The Kinks (1964)

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The Kinks make it to our list of classic rock songs that 60s teens remember with “All Day And All Of The Night”. This garage rock jam is one of several songs from The Kinks’ 60s discography that could be considered proto-punk. And teens absolutely loved this track, taking it all the way to No. 7 on the Hot 100. It also reached No. 2 on the UK Singles chart. According to Dave Davies, “All Day And All Of The Night” was the song that helped him establish his unique voice.

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