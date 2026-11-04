3 Classic Rock Songs That Remind 70s Teens of Being Young

Remember being a teenager in the 70s and getting treated to all the amazing classic rock music that was hitting the airwaves left and right? It was an incredible time for rock music, and countless evolutions of the genre were gaining traction on the charts. Let’s get a little nostalgic and take a look at a few 70s classic rock favorites that 70s teens likely still remember after all these years.

“School’s Out” by Alice Cooper from ‘School’s Out’ (1972)

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This Alice Cooper hard rock classic was a shoo-in for this list. Adults loved this glam rock song, sure. But it was really made for rebellious teenagers in the 70s who were itching for summer break in 1972.

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“School’s Out” by Alice Cooper was a smash hit on the charts in 1972. It peaked at No. 1 in the UK and No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. Today, it’s considered one of a handful of Cooper’s signature songs.

“Bad Reputation” by Thin Lizzy from ‘Bad Reputation’ (1977)

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A few Thin Lizzy songs could have made it to this list. But there’s something about this killer blues rock track from 1977 that resonated with teenagers, specifically. It’s become a go-to song of rebellion for the youths through the years, with newer bands like Foo Fighters covering it in the 2010s.

“Bad Reputation” by Thin Lizzy is a bit of a deep cut, as it wasn’t released as a single off Bad Reputation and thus didn’t chart. It was originally released as the B-side to the single “Dancing In The Moonlight (It’s Caught Me In Its Spotlight)”.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who from ‘Who’s Next’ (1971)

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There’s a reason why many listeners mistakenly think this song is titled “Teenage Wasteland”. Roger Daltrey croons the line throughout the classic rock song with such intensity that “Baba O’Riley” really does feel like an anthem for 70s teens.

This anthemic, powerful hard rock song remains one of The Who’s most beloved releases. In 1971, though, the Pete Townshend-penned track wasn’t a particularly big hit, as it wasn’t released as a single in the US or UK.

Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns