3 Classic Rock Songs That Remind 90s Teens of Being Young

Classic rock’s reigning era, to many an amateur music historian, came to an end at some point in the 90s. That’s up to opinion more than fact, and there were some songs released in the 90s that most would consider to be “classic rock.” And if you were one of many 90s teens who loved classic rock as a genre, the following three songs will be a particularly nostalgic listening experience.

“More Than Words” by Extreme from ‘Pornograffitti’ (1991)

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This acoustic gem from 1991 is on the softer side of classic rock songs from the 90s. And it’s a treat for those who enjoyed the soft rock stylings of 90s bands at the time. While grunge outfits were getting in-your-face and direct with their intense rock songs, Extreme dished out this acoustic ballad, and fans certainly found it refreshing.

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“More Than Words” by Extreme was a Top 10 hit across the globe, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and Canadian charts in 1991.

“Blaze Of Glory” by Jon Bon Jovi from ‘Blaze Of Glory’ (1990)

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Jon Bon Jovi made a name for himself (literally) with his band of the same name in the 80s. In the 90s, he enjoyed quite a lucrative solo career, notably kicking it off with the 1990 country-flavored hard rock song “Blaze Of Glory”.

“Blaze Of Glory” by Jon Bon Jovi won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song. The track topped both the Hot 100 chart and the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in the US.

“Can’t Stop Lovin’ You” by Van Halen from ‘Balance’ (1995)

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Van Halen took over the 70s and 80s with their otherworldly heavy metal work. And 90s teens who loved classic rock or were bona fide metalheads were still giving the band a chance through the end of the 20th century. Their dedication certainly paid off when Balance hit the shelves.

This track from the Sammy Hagar era was a smash hit off of Balance. “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You” made it to No. 2 on the Album Rock Tracks chart in the US. The song also reached No. 30 on the Hot 100. It was also a pretty big hit in the UK, topping the UK Rock & Metal chart in 1995.

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns