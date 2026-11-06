3 Classic Rock Songs That Sound Like They Belong in a Completely Different Decade

These classic rock songs could’ve easily been released a decade later. They all looked ahead, trying out sounds that would eventually go mainstream. It’s actually shocking how forward-thinking these tracks were.

“All I Wanna Do” by The Beach Boys

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When we listen to The Beach Boys’ “All I Wanna Do”, we can recognize that it’s a 1970s rock song. But something about the guitar tone also denotes a sense of 2010s dream pop. It’s a markedly modern sound that gives this track a layer fans back in the 1970s couldn’t experience.

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“All I wanna do / Is always bring good to you / To give you all the love I can / And help you in whatever you do,” the gushing lyrics read. This song isn’t too far removed from The Beach Boys’ typical fare, but they managed to tap into something prescient. Their foresight here is pretty remarkable.

“Under Pressure” by David Bowie & Queen

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This iconic classic rock song between David Bowie and Queen could’ve been released in the 1990s, tapping into the alternative rock market that decade flourished on. This song is a 1980s classic. However, those in the following decade clearly took enough inspiration from this hit to make it seem like these artists saw the future.

“’Cause love’s such an old-fashioned word / And love dares you to care for / The people on the edge of the night / And love dares you to change our way of / Caring about ourselves / This is our last dance,” the lyrics to the powerhouse bridge read. This section of the song, in particular, feels like a 1990s anthem, released a decade before the rock community could catch on.

“I Wanna Be Your Dog” by The Stooges

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This Stooges song was a mind-melter back in the 1960s. It was way ahead of its time. Indeed, this track captured the punk rock spirit before anyone had put a name to that sound. This band is credited with building the foundation for punk. Listen to this song, and it’ll be easy to see why.

“So messed up, I want you here / In my room, I want you here / Now we’re gonna be face-to-face / And I’ll lay right down in my favorite place / And now I wanna be your dog,” the lyrics read. This song would’ve been just as transformative and edgy if it had been released a decade after its actual release date.

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