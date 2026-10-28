3 Country Rock Songs From 1969 That Helped Invent the 1970s Sound

Country rock’s boom occurred in the 1970s, but artists were dishing out influential and groundbreaking tunes in the mashup genre in 1969 and even earlier. Let’s take a look at just three country rock songs from 1969 that previewed what the genre would sound like by the time the 70s rolled around.

“Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Green River’

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This classic roots rock favorite from Creedence Clearwater Revival has a touch of country and a touch of rock and roll. Those ominous storytelling lyrics, too, previewed the direction that country rock as a genre would take once the 1970s came around.

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“Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival was a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1969. It also topped the UK Singles chart, among other international charts.

“Lay Lady Lay” by Bob Dylan from ‘Nashville Skyline’

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Whenever Bob Dylan fans think of country rock as a genre, they often think of this tune. A standout track from Dylan’s groundbreaking country album Nashville Skyline, “Lay Lady Lay” featured Dylan’s chill vocals and a delightfully twangy pedal steel guitar, all in a composition that has one foot in country and the other in folk rock. It’s a classic, one that would inspire country rock artists in the following decade.

“Lay Lady Lay” by Bob Dylan peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 and No. 5 on the UK Singles chart in 1971. It was also quite popular in Canada.

“Up On Cripple Creek” by The Band from ‘The Band’

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The Band blended together Americana goodness with a touch of rock on “Up On Cripple Creek”. If you’ve heard it before, you’ll likely always remember it for those distinct vocals à la Levon Helm and that notable clavinet riff throughout. It’s a unique song, and few would say this 1969 jam from The Band isn’t a defining example of country rock as we know it.

Unsurprisingly, “Up On Cripple Creek” was a hit on the charts. It peaked at No. 25 on the Hot 100 and No. 10 on the Canadian RPM Singles chart in 1969.

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