3 Country-Rock Songs From the 1970s That Helped Blur the Line Between Nashville and California

These three tracks are top hits from the 1970s country-rock movement. They each helped create a shortcut between Nashville and Los Angeles. Artists still take that shortcut today, following in these legends’ footsteps.

“Country Boy (You Got Your Feet In L.A.)” by Glen Campbell

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This song creates a literal bridge between L.A. highlife and Nashville’s simple roots. Glen Campbell reminisces about when music was just a passion, and California felt like another planet. With fame earned, Campbell wishes he could go back in time.

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“You get a house in the hills / You’re paying everyone’s bills / And they tell you that / You’re gonna go far / But in the back of my mind / I hear it time after time / Is that who you really are,” the lyrics read. But it’s not just the words that connect these two towns; the instrumentation does, too. It has a notable country twang, but with a California polish and edge. It’s the perfect mix of form and function.

“Lyin’ Eyes” by The Eagles

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Of course, we have to mention The Eagles here. They helped popularize this sonic mix. Though most of the founding members were from states that aren’t native to either country or California rock, this band managed to borrow the sounds of both the South and the West Coast.

“Lyin’ Eyes” is a great example of the perfectly balanced sound they earned early on in their career. This song has plenty of country tones as well as breezy, beachy ones. “You can’t hide your lyin’ eyes / And your smile is a thin disguise / I thought by now you’d realize / There ain’t no way to hide your lyin’ eyes,” they sing in very country-esque harmony. When we think of country rock, our minds instantly land on The Eagles, and for good reason.

“You’re No Good” by Linda Ronstadt

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“Feelin’ better now that we’re through / Feelin’ better, ’cause I’m over you / I learned my lesson, it left a scar / Now I see how you really are,” Linda Ronstadt sings in “You’re No Good”. This vocalist was a premier figure in 1970s country rock, making her a shoo-in for this list.

Ronstadt’s voice has a grit that aligns her with rock, but an emotional sensibility that feels very country-coded. Her instrumentation follows suit, blending both tones seamlessly.

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