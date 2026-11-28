Every year around the holidays, we start to hear certain songs more than others. Whenever we step into public places like shopping malls or grocery stores, we hear the tunes playing on the overhead speakers. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to dive into three country tunes we especially hear around this time of year. Indeed, these are three country songs we always hear in shopping malls and grocery stores around the holidays.

“White Christmas” by Vince Gill from ‘Let There Be Peace On Earth’ (1993)

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This is one of those songs everyone knows. “White Christmas” was a huge hit nearly 100 years ago when Bing Crosby recorded it and released it in 1942. But in 1993, country star Vince Gill recorded his own lilting instrumental rendition and released it on his album, Let There Be Peace On Earth. Today, it’s a tune we hear all the time in shopping malls as we’re looking for items for our loved ones or in grocery stores when we’re on the hunt for the right ingredients for a holiday supper.

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“Country Christmas” by Loretta Lynn from ‘Country Christmas’ (1966)

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You don’t get much more country than Loretta Lynn. So, when she sings about what Christmas is like in the heartland, it’s important to listen up. Every song Lynn released during her career was one part entertainment and one part lesson in how to live life. It’s fun to hear about her family’s traditions, what they ate and shared with one another around the holidays. While this song is from 1966, it could be released today, and everyone would understand the message and relate to the feeling Lynn offers in her tune, “Country Christmas”. That’s why we hear it so often in our favorite shops today.

“Blue Christmas” by Johnny Cash from ‘The Christmas Spirit’ (1963)

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Johnny Cash boasted one of those voices that could make reading the phone book turn into a hit song. Well, when Cash used his instrument on a holiday classic like “Blue Christmas”, it was that much better. Who wouldn’t want to hear The Man In Black sing about how blue he can get on the holidays? Of course, we hope his Christmas was delightful from start to finish. But hearing the ol’ country star croon about the blues is just lovely when you’re looking for the right gift for that special someone at the store.

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