3 Country Songs From the 1960s That Sound Like the Artists Were Having Way Too Much Fun

These 1960s country songs sound like the artist who made them had way too much fun in the studio. Each artist leaned into country music’s tongue-in-cheek side. These songs make us laugh as we listen, delivering playful remarks about life and love.

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“Dumb Blonde” — Dolly Parton

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“Don’t try to cry your way out of this / Don’t try to lie or I’ll catch you in it / Don’t try to make me feel sorry for you / Just because I’m blonde / Don’t think I’m dumb / ‘Cause this dumb blonde ain’t nobody’s fool,” Dolly Parton sings in “Dumb Blonde”, playing with her stereotypes.

Parton never shied away from poking fun at herself. Her humor was one of our favorite things about the country legend. This song is no exception. While dealing with heartbreak, Parton stands up for herself, albeit with a knowing wink to her naysayers.

“King Of The Road” — Roger Miller

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“I smoke old stogies I have found / Short, but not too big around / I’m a man of means by no means / King of the road,” the lyrics to Roger Miller’s “King Of The Road” read. This 1960 country song dictates the life of a drifter, romanticizing the wayfaring life.

“I know every engineer on every train / All of their children, and all of their names / And every handout in every town / Every lock that ain’t locked, when no one’s around,” the lyrics continue. Miller seemed to have a blast taking on this character, earning the definitive song of his career.

“You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” — Loretta Lynn

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Loretta Lynn had no shortage of playful tracks. Like Parton, she knew how to poke fun at the world around her and her inner struggles. In this song, she stands up to another woman who threatens her relationship. She’s not too worried, though, since the woman isn’t “enough” to steal him away. It’s a cathartic track that makes us all wish we were as bold.

“You’ve come to tell me something you say I ought to know / He don’t love me anymore, and I’ll have to let him go / You say you’re gonna take him, oh but I don’t think you can / ‘Cause you ain’t woman enough to take my man,” the lyrics read. None of Lynn’s peers could’ve released a song so brash and combative and still have it seem light.

(Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)