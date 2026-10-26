3 Country Songs From the 1960s We Hear All the Time in Thrift Shops and Vintage Stores

When you’re out shopping, country music can be your best friend. There is just something about the slide guitars, the twangy voices, and the heartland lyrics that helps to put your mind at ease while you browse. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that we still hear in various stores these days. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1960s we hear all the time in thrift shops and vintage stores.

“I Fall To Pieces” by Patsy Cline from ‘Showcase’ (1961)

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Patsy Cline’s music just sounds vintage. It’s old but classic, pristine and yet of a different time. That’s why her songs make for such a great soundtrack while you’re browsing the aisles of your favorite thrift shop or vintage spot. Her music boasts a sense of well-worn class, and the purveyors of those places know it. They could pick from any number of Cline’s songs, but we feel as if we hear her track, “I Fall To Pieces”, most often. Why? Maybe because that tune just feels like a portal to the past.

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“Funny How Time Slips Away” by Willie Nelson from ‘…And Then I Wrote’ (1962)

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Vintage stores and thrift shops are, in many ways, all about the past. So, perhaps that’s why we hear Willie Nelson’s classic song “Funny How Time Slips Away” in those spots so often. Indeed, there is something about Nelson’s voice—it’s beloved, calm, soothing, caring. Those are great qualities to engage with as you’re walking around a thrift store looking for your next favorite used find. Nelson has been around for so long he almost feels like a friend as we stroll around the stores hearing his songs.

“Fist City” by Loretta Lynn from ‘Fist City’ (1968)

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While Loretta Lynn wrote songs that focused on serious matters—from child rearing to birth control—her music was also often humorous. In many ways, that was her secret sauce as an artist: serious ideas delivered with a smile. And that beloved combination makes for a perfect soundtrack while you shop in thrift stores and vintage spots. Indeed, her brand of earnest music delivered with a wry sense of humor is chef’s kiss. It’s timeless!

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