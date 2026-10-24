3 Country Songs From the 1970s We Hear All the Time Around Thanksgiving and Christmas

The holidays are a time for family and friends. But they are also a time for music. Songs just make the special moments bigger and better, brighter and more memorable. It’s the great power of music.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that accentuate the end of the year. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1970s we hear all the time around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Pretty Paper” by Willie Nelson from ‘Pretty Paper’ (1979)

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Holiday music is supposed to be sweet. It’s supposed to be warm and welcoming. Well, there may be no country tune more sweet, more warm, or more welcoming than this one. Indeed, “Pretty Paper” by Willie Nelson, which was first recorded by Roy Orbison, is divine. As the snow falls, as you do the good work of wrapping presents for loved ones, this track helps you out in your work. Nelson turns the moment into a memory thanks to his gentle voice and keen, spirited lyrics.

“If We Make It Through December” by Merle Haggard And The Strangers from ‘If We Make It Through December’ (1974)

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Merle Haggard was one of country music’s tough guys. You didn’t want to cross the former prison inmate. But when you heard Haggard sing, you realized there was more to him than just his rugged exterior. He had a soft side, a kindness and thoughtfulness about him. And those qualities show up in droves on his 1974 single, “If We Make It Through December”. The holidays can be tough—they’re expensive, and all the gatherings can be difficult to get through. So, when you feel worn out, put this tune on and remember: Merle understands.

“Christmas In My Home Town” by Charley Pride from ‘Christmas In My Home Town’ (1970)

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Charley Pride boasted one of the greatest and most pristine singing voices in country music history. So, when the artist sang Christmas songs, it was impossible to turn away. Around the holiday season, there are few singers you’d rather hear than Pride and his crystal-clear croon. That’s why his stuff is often on the airwaves, even today. Whether it’s “Jingle Bells” or “Christmas In My Home Town”, Pride’s was the voice you wanted to hear over and over on the holiday stereo.

Photo by Mike Prior/Redferns