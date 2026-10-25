3 Country Songs That Became Pop Classics Without Losing Their Southern Soul

These songs became pop classics despite being as country as they come. These tracks achieved significant mainstream crossover, bringing country tones to a wider audience. They laugh in the face of anyone who’s ever threatened to like “everything but country”. There’s no way you can turn your nose up at these tracks, as their success shows across multiple markets.

“Rhinestone Cowboy” — Glen Campbell

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“I’ve been walking these streets so long / Singing the same old song / I know every crack in the dirty sidewalks of Broadway / You know where hustle’s the name of the game / And nice guys get washed away like the snow in the rain,” the lyrics to Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy” read. This song is perfectly country and perfectly attuned to pop listeners.

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[RELATED: On This Day in 1967, Glen Campbell Released the Jimmy Webb-Penned Hit That Helped Make Him a Country Music Superstar]

This song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot Country Singles chart, proving its dual appeal. It’s got a lush instrumental that makes it easy to digest. But you can’t escape Campbell’s country roots while listening to this hit.

“Amazed” — Lonestar

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Lonestar’s “Amazed” became a staple across genres for multiple generations. Whether it’s a first dance song or the soundtrack to an awkward glance at a middle school dance, this song has been part of our lives since its release, whether we intend to listen to country music or not.

“Every time our eyes meet / This feeling inside me / Is almost more than I can take / Baby, when you touch me / I can feel how much you love me / And it just blows me away,” the lyrics read. This song doesn’t sacrifice country harmonies for pop appeal. It’s universally beloved despite its specificity.

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

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Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has far exceeded expectations for a country hit. This song has taken the world by storm, earning praise no other single has ever earned. Country music rarely reaches this level of crossover success. It certainly speaks to Langley’s universal appeal.

“Just when I thought I got him to fall in love with Tennessee / I shoulda known better than to take him back to Abilene / I put him right back into her arms / I wasn’t a match for that kinda spark,” the familiar lyrics read. Everyone around the world fell in love with the story Langley tells in this track, whether they claim to like country music or not.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)