3 Country Tracks From the 1990s That Still Feel Effortlessly Cool

These 1990s country tracks all feel effortlessly cool. They haven’t lost their edge or their allure. These are the kind of tracks that will be evergreen for the foreseeable future. If they haven’t sullied yet, they won’t. Revisit these timeless hits below to be reminded just how powerful they are.

[RELATED: 3 Country Pop Songs From the 2000s That Walked the Line Between Mainstream and Honky-Tonk]

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“Heads Carolina, Tails California” — Jo Dee Messina

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“Baby, what do you say we just get lost / Leave this one horse town like two rebels without a cause / I’ve got people in Boston, ain’t your daddy still in Des Moines/ We can pack up tomorrow, tonight let’s flip a coin,” the lyrics to Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California” read. This country song remains as powerful today as it was in the 1990s.

We all feel like escaping sometimes, and this song is the perfect excuse. Messina delivered the carefree energy this song calls for. Decades after its release, listeners are still energized by this hit’s lyrics.

“Should’ve Been A Cowboy” — Toby Keith

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Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” is effortlessly cool. When we listen to this heartbreak track, Western imagery washes over us. Many country listeners are just as enamored with the cowboy lifestyle as Keith seems to be here, making this not only an instantly catchy melody but also a relatable lyric.

“Stealin’ the young girls’ hearts / Just like Gene and Roy / Singin’ those campfire songs / Whoa, I should’ve been a cowboy,” the lyrics read. This song still feels like a viable hit today. If you released it as is in the modern country scene, it would likely soar to the top of the charts.

“Any Man Of Mine” — Shania Twain

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This song’s continued success speaks to its timelessness. Though this track is steeped in nostalgia, it would still be a classic even without the throwback vibes. “Any man of mine better be proud of me / Even when I’m ugly, he still better love me / And I can be late for a date that’s fine / But he better be on time,” the lyrics read. It’s a playful song that hasn’t lost its charm.

Whether you first heard this song in the 1990s or today, you instantly knew its power. It’s the kind of song everyone can find something to enjoy. It’s timeless and impossible to write off as just a throwback hit.

Photo by Frank Micelotta/ABC/ImageDirect