3 Country Vocalists Who Prove the 2020s Are Unmatched

These three country vocalists prove country music is in a good place. Though we often like to live in nostalgia, these legends-in-the-making help us live in the present. The 2020s are certainly shaping up to be a golden age of country music, thanks to these musicians and more.

Ella Langley

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Ella Langley has proven that songwriting is still at the core of what makes country music great. Making her name organically through stellar, well-written tracks, Langley’s solo career has been an unstoppable blaze. Her songs have put her at the top of the country heap in a short period of time.

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From “You Look Like You Love Me” with Riley Green to “Choosin’ Texas”, a worldwide staple, Langley’s music has brought renewed hope and focus to the genre. “Baby, I don’t blame you / For lookin’ me up and down across this room / I’m drunk, and I’m ready to leave / And you look like you love me,” the lyrics to her breakout track read, and everyone pretty much everywhere can sing along. Her meteoric rise has been a marvel to watch. One can only imagine what records she will break from here.

Chris Stapleton

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Chris Stapleton is another artist who has helped make the 2020s a standout decade for country music, at least so far. From powerhouse performances to meditative songwriting, Stapleton has long been an inimitable musical force. He entered this decade as a living legend, capitalizing on the splashy debut he made in the 2010s.

Stapleton’s smoky vocals have been the soundtrack to many poignant ballads (”Maggie’s Song” and “Joy Of My Life”) and huge barn-burners (”White Horse” and “Think I’m In Love With You”). Indeed, Stapleton hasn’t missed with a release. He’s primed to continue making the 2020s an exceptional decade for country music.

Lainey Wilson

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Finally, Lainey Wilson’s star is a runaway train. Her unique blend of country, powerhouse vocals, and down-to-earth persona charms everyone. She’s exactly the artist the 2020s needed, as her exceptional run at the top of the country charts shows.

From “Watermelon Moonshine” to “Kinda Love It”, Wilson’s music has also touched listeners outside of country’s typical scope. “I know them outlaws, they get a bad name / The ones that blow smoke, the ones that gun sling / Dang, I done found me one, I wasn’t huntin’ / And I kinda love it,” the lyrics to one of her latest tracks read, highlighting her singular personality. Wilson’s star power is unmatched, putting her at the top of the country hierarchy in the 2020s.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music Association