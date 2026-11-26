Some songs just make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. That’s the case for the following three hits from 1974, which have that feel-good element that never gets old. If you’re having a rough day, give one (or all) of these songs a spin.

“Come And Get Your Love” by Redbone from ‘Wovoka’

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Redbone dropped probably the most uplifting and fun song of the year in 1974 with “Come And Get Your Love”. It’s wild to think that this was more or less the band’s only major hit, considering the quality of their discography. But what a lovely song to be known for.

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“Come And Get Your Love” by Redbone was a No. 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 1974. The song also reached the Top 40 in Canada.

“Waterloo” by ABBA from ‘Waterloo’

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ABBA really cornered the market on feel-good songs, particularly during the 1970s. “Waterloo” is one of many upbeat tunes by the disco legends that never fails to put a smile on listeners’ faces. And it’s catchy enough that you won’t be able to stop singing along.

“Waterloo” by ABBA was an enormous international hit in 1974. The track peaked at No. 1 in the UK and the band’s native Sweden. It also made it to No. 6 on the Hot 100 chart in the US.

“Rock The Boat” by The Hues Corporation from ‘Freedom For The Stallion’

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“Said I’d like to know where you got the notion / To rock the boat / Don’t rock the boat, baby.”

Remember this disco-soul entry on our list of feel-good hits from 1974? The Hues Corporation had a real banger on their hands with “Rock The Boat”. A standout from the group’s debut album, “Rock The Boat” was initially expected to flop, as it did not receive much radio play when it was first released. However, disco fans in New York couldn’t get enough of it, and eventually local popularity turned into international success.

“Rock The Boat” by The Hues Corporation topped the Hot 100 chart and charted on several different US charts. It also reached the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, and parts of Europe.

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