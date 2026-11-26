These three pop songs were glimpses into the future when they came out. Whether it was understood at the time or not, these tracks were forward-thinking in a nearly unsettling way.

“Video Killed The Radio Star” by The Buggles

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The video age took the world by surprise. Back in 1979, when this track came out, people likely had little idea what The Buggles meant. It was an electronic, futuristic track, to be sure, but the sharp reality of what the dawn of the music video would bring was prescient.

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The sound of this song helped usher in a new era of pop music. Moreover, it punctuated the rise of MTV and the cultural shifts that followed. This was our final warning before the music world changed entirely. Listeners might not have fully reckoned with that idea in the late 1970s, but they knew this song was the precipice of the future.

“I Feel Love” by Donna Summer

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To this day, listening to this Donna Summer staple feels like taking a rocket ship into space. It’s a hazy, synth-filled powerhouse that certainly felt like the start of something new in 1977. This dance hit likely floored listeners back then. And it hasn’t lost an ounce of its effect on modern audiences.

“Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good / It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good / Ooh, heaven knows, heaven knows,” the lyrics to this staple read. It’s an uber simple song, but Summer didn’t need to be wordy to change the world. This song was the dawn of a new age in pop music. Revisit it above, and that fact will be plain to see.

“Virtual Insanity” by Jamiroquai

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“And nothing’s gonna change the way we live / ‘Cause we can always take, but never give / And now / that things are changing for the worse, see / Whoa, it’s a crazy world we’re livin’ in / And I just can’t see that half of us immersed in sin / Is all we have to give these,” the lyrics to “Virtual Insanity” read. Looking ahead to the 1990s, this song marked a further cultural shift. Jamiroquai understood the path we were heading down with technology and dictated it for posterity in this track.

All things considered, this song got things pretty right. An overreliance on technology; a virtual life becoming almost as important as, or perhaps even more important than, a real one. Whether audiences knew it or not, this hit gave them a glimpse of the future.

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