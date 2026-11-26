In the 1990s, grunge music dominated the rock scene. Everywhere you looked, there were artists from the Pacific Northwest on MTV, their songs racing up the charts. But not every rock star from the decade wore flannel bought in a Seattle shop.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three rock acts from the era that we turn to in order to remember the bygone decade. Indeed, these are three non-grunge rock songs to fire up whenever you want to relive the 1990s scene.

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“Glycerine” by Bush from ‘Sixteen Stone’ (1994)

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While the British-born band Bush is not a grunge group, it’s clear that lead vocalist Gavin Rossdale learned a number of lessons from his grunge brethren across the Atlantic Ocean. Rossdale’s band boasted that gravely feel, that dark, brooding vibe. In some ways, Bush did it better than the grunge groups from the PNW. But Bush was also something else entirely. Rossdale’s charm broke through the bleak music like rays of light into a dark room. The mainstream rock outfit wrote songs—like the 1994 offering “Glycerine”—that reminded you that the 1990s had real tactile texture.

“Don’t Speak” by No Doubt from ‘Tragic Kingdom’ (1995)

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In the mid-1990s, you couldn’t be a fan of rock music and not hear No Doubt on the radio all the time. Led by lead vocalist Gwen Stefani, No Doubt broke through the mainstream thanks to their 1995 LP, Tragic Kingdom. With hits like “Spiderwebs” and “Don’t Speak”, the project was beloved by fans of all ages. Middle school kids danced to the hit singles and weathered rockers danced to the punk-inspired tunes. Want to know what the 1990s were like? Fire up some No Doubt songs.

“Californication” by Red Hot Chili Peppers from ‘Californication’ (1999)

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While the early part of the 1990s was known for grunge, the end of the decade is often remembered for pop acts like Britney Spears and *NSYNC. But rock music was alive and well at the end of the time period thanks to groups like Red Hot Chili Peppers. Indeed, in 1999, the band’s LP Californication was everywhere. And the title song was perhaps the most played track of the lot. While some may have thought RHCP wouldn’t last the 1990s, the band’s 1999 LP made them legends.

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