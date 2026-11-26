From remakes of old favorites to first-time Top 10 hits, the year 1982 had some great songs. Here are the tunes that have stood the test of time when it comes to our playlists.

“Hold Me” by Fleetwood Mac

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This soft rock classic reminds us exactly why we love Fleetwood Mac. “Hold Me” was released as the first single from Mirage. The album itself might not have been a huge smash, but “Hold Me” was actually the first song by Fleetwood Mac’s to make the Top 5 on Billboard since 1977. Apparently, this song was inspired by a relationship that Christine McVie was in with Beach Boy Dennis Wilson, who died in a tragic drowning incident.

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“[Oh] Pretty Woman” by Van Halen

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Some of the best songs out there are just remakes of the classic hits. Originally, this song was released by Roy Orbison in August of 1964. It was also used in the film Pretty Woman in 1990, which stars Julia Roberts. In between those years, Van Halen released their own version of “Oh, Pretty Woman”, and honestly, it’s a great reminder of why we love the original so much. Van Halen’s version actually did pretty well and even gave them a Top 20 hit in the US.

“Do You Believe In Love” by Huey Lewis and The News

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Say what you want about Huey Lewis and The News, but they have some pretty good songs about love. You might know the band for their song “The Power Of Love”, which appears in the 1985 film Back To The Future. Before that, though, the group had their first-ever Top 10 hit with this song, which appears on their album Picture This. This song is all about believing in love and telling someone that they might be the reason.

Do you believe in love?

Do you believe it’s true?

Do you believe in love?

Oh, you’re making me believe it too.

“Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” by Michael Jackson

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If there’s any album that still defines the year 1982 to this day, it’s definitely Michael Jackson’s Thriller album. “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” is the opening track on this project and was also the fourth song from the album to peak in the Top 10.

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