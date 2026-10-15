3 Folk Songs About the Vietnam War That Still Bring Tears to Listeners’ Eyes

It’s hard not to get emotional when songs about the Vietnam War come on, even when they’re protest songs. Here are a few folk songs about the conflict that still do it for us every time.

“I Ain’t Marching Any More” by Phil Ochs

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America was putting its foot down when it came to the country’s association with the Vietnam War. Meanwhile, Phil Ochs was gearing up to release what some might deem a controversial project. In 1965, his album I Ain’t Marching Any More was released. The album included a number of songs that touched on Vietnam – including humorous tracks like “Draft Dodger Rag” and “Talking Birmingham Jam”. The album’s title track, however, takes on a bit of a harsher tone. In fact, it not only criticizes the Vietnam War but also America’s military history in general, referencing several conflicts that the country has been involved in.

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“Masters Of War” by Bob Dylan

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Bob Dylan is known for his protest pieces and folk songs, so I had to mention this classic. In “Masters Of War”, the songwriter wastes absolutely no time making his stance on war known. He also wastes no time letting listeners know how he feels about people in power, a.k.a. the “Masters.”

You fasten all the triggers for the others to fire

Then you sat back and watch while the death count gets higher

You hide in your mansion while the young people’s blood

Flows out of their bodies and is buried in the mud.

“Sam Stone” by John Prine

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“Sam Stone” has to be one of the most openly heartbreaking songs about war veterans that I’ve ever heard. The song tells the story of a soldier who dies from a drug overdose. Stone took inspiration from a few of his Vietnam veteran friends, and other friends of his who had served when penning this one.

“…At that time, all the other Vietnam songs were basic protest songs, made up to slap each other on the back like ‘Yeah, this is the right cause,’” he told Performing Songwriter, per Songfacts. “I don’t remember any other songs that talked about the soldiers at all.”

Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images