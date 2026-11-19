Each of these 1990s rock songs implores us to slow down for a moment. Whether the lyrics are meditative or the instrumentation is hypnotizing, these songs elicit a strong response from the audience, albeit a chilled-out one.

“Under The Bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

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“I drive on her streets ’cause she’s my companion / I walk through her hills ’cause she knows who I am / She sees my good deeds and she kisses me windy / Well, I never worry, now that is a lie,” the lyrics to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under The Bridge” read. Though this 1990s rock song touches on isolation, the musicality of it makes it more relaxing than anything.

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“I don’t ever wanna feel like I did that day / Take me to the place I love, take me all the way,” the lyrics continue. There’s a rich story brimming underneath the instrumentation. Depending on how you listen to this song (whether you dissect the storyline or just bob along to the instrumentation), it presents two very different experiences.

“Losing My Religion” by R.E.M.

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“That’s me in the corner / That’s me in the spotlight, losing my religion / Trying to keep up with you / And I don’t know if I can do it,” the lyrics to R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion” read. This is another 1990s rock song that can be hauntingly anxiety-inducing if you listen to the lyrics, but lulling if you ignore them in favor of the melody.

The melody presents a different idea than the lyrics. You could use this song as a chill-inducer if you’re able to block out the existential crises at hand. If you can manage it, you’re left with a song so nostalgic it becomes relaxing.

“Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls

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“And I’d give up forever to touch you / ‘Cause I know that you feel me somehow / You’re the closest to Heaven that I’ll ever be / And I don’t wanna go home right now / And all I can taste is this moment / And all I can breathe is your life,” the lyrics to Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” read. We all know this iconic 1990s rock song. And though it has some somber undertones, it’s a largely soothing offering that you could just as easily relax to as cry to.

“And you can’t fight the tears that ain’t coming / Or the moment of truth in your lies,” the lyrics continue. Like the other songs on this list, “Iris” has some dark themes at play. But the melody often leaves the listener in more of a lulled state than devastated. It’s some clever songwriting emotional trickery.

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