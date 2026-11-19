The beauty of music, regardless of when it was released, is its ability to evoke a wide range of emotions, including sadness. These are three of the most heartbreaking songs from 1964, which still pack a pretty powerful emotional punch today.

“I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself” by Dusty Springfield

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Dusty Springfield’s “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself” is part of Dusty, her sophomore album. It was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

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The song starts with, “I just don’t know what to do with myself / Don’t know just what to do with myself / I’m so used to doing everything with you / Planning everything for two / And now that we’re through.”

“I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself” remains one of Springfield’s most notable hits. So it’s surprising that the song actually did not chart when it was released in the United States. However, she did have a Top 5 single in her native United Kingdom.

Numerous other artists have also recorded “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself”, including Dionne Warwick, who had a Top 20 hit with this song in 1966. Other artists who also put their own spin on “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself” include Marcia Hines, Elvis Costello, and Linda Ronstadt. In 2003, rock band The White Stripes had a Top 40 single with this song.

“A Fool Never Learns” by Andy Williams

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The only single from Andy Williams’ The Wonderful World Of Andy Williams record is “A Fool Never Learns”. It was written by Sonny Curtis. Williams’ most successful song of the year, “A Fool Never Learns” reached the Top 20.

The chorus starts with, “I‘m gonna stick by you / I’m a’gonna hang around, wait around / In hopes you’ll love me again some day.”

After this song, Williams didn’t return to the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart until 1971, with “(Where Do I Begin?) Love Story”. That song became his final Top 20 single.

“Dawn (Go Away)” by The Four Seasons

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The Four Seasons released more than a dozen songs in 1964, including “Dawn (Go Away)”. It is part of their Dawn (Go Away) And 11 Other Great Songs record. “Dawn (Go Away)” was written by Bob Gaudio and Sandy Linzer.

A tragic song of self-awareness, “Dawn (Go Away)” says in part, “Think what a big man he’ll be / Think of the places you’ll see / Now think what the future would be with a poor boy like me me / Dawn, go away / Please go away.”

The Four Seasons released several songs throughout 1964. However, only one song, “Rag Doll”, became a No. 1 hit for them. “Dawn (Go Away)” peaked inside the Top 5.

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