3 Heartland Rock Deep Cuts From the 1980s That Deserve Their Own Indie Films

Some genres of music are more cinematic than others. In my opinion, countless heartland rock songs out there could make for some moody, atmospheric indie filmmaking. And when it comes to the following heartland rock deep cuts from the 1980s, I could easily see them being adapted into visual media. And that’s just based on their incredible storytelling lyrics alone. Let’s take a look; you might just agree with me.

“Stolen Car” by Bruce Springsteen from ‘The River’ (1980)

Play video

“And I’m driving a stolen car down on Eldridge Avenue / Each night, I wait to get caught, but I never do.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Unsurprisingly, a Bruce Springsteen track makes it to this list from the start. “Stolen Car” is a deep cut from The River that tells the haunting story of a reckless man. His relationship (and, honestly, his identity) is falling into pieces. I could see this song being made into a beautiful, moody, and almost spooky indie piece. Preferably set on the open road at night.

“Weakest Moments” by John Cougar (Mellencamp) from ‘American Fool’ (1982)

Play video

“And when you drink sometimes, you try to liberate / And you stagger in the front yard, girl, ’til you find the gate / That swings on that thin line of love and hate / And baby, just let it go.”

This cut from John Mellencamp’s album American Fool (credited as John Cougar at the time) is one of many slow-burn tunes from his 80s era. But I do think “Weakest Moments” stands out for its vulnerability. And I can imagine it becoming a melancholic and visually intriguing coming-of-age indie film set in the early 1980s.

“A Wasted Life” by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers from ‘Long After Dark’ (1982)

Play video

“They give it to you from the time you’re born / You keep trying to make one more score / Baby, alright, you got to stand and fight.”

Would this be a list of amazing heartland rock deep cuts from the 1980s without mentioning a Tom Petty tune? This inspiring but heartbreaking cut from Long After Dark is one of the finest songs from that particular album. Give it a thorough listen, and you’ll easily envision a film about a man looking back at his upbringing and hometown, and possibly a girl he still loves, with a sense of loss and hopefulness in tandem.

Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images