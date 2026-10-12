3 Iconic Songs That Effectively Made Their Artists Immortal

These three iconic songs helped define the legacies of these late, great artists. These hits have outlived them and will likely endure longer than any of us can foresee.

“Heroes” – David Bowie

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David Bowie was already an established star when he released “Heroes,” but the song took him to an entirely different stratosphere. Before this song, Bowie was known for avant-garde rock, shocking visuals, and generally being an oddball. This song wasn’t any of that. It was a straightforward, powerhouse anthem that feels like one of the most timeless songs ever.

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“Though nothing will keep us together / We could steal time, just for one day / We can be heroes, forever and ever / What d’ya say,” the lyrics read. This song has become Bowie’s calling card, reaching many generations, even after his death. It’s easy to imagine this song still around centuries from now, once any first-hand knowledge of Bowie is long gone.

“Thriller” – Michael Jackson

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Not that this would ever happen, but if for some odd reason, the rest of Michael Jackson’s catalog fell out of popularity, “Thriller” would likely still be going strong. It’s a seasonal must-listen, giving all of us an excuse to press play immediately after the first crisp fall day comes around.

Aside from being a temporal marker, this song has endured for many reasons. It’s impossibly catchy and epic. The minute listeners got a hold of this song back in the 1980s, they knew it was special. Today, everything that made this song great has only grown. It has proven its power by outlasting generational divides, musical evolutions, and changing tastes.

“I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston

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Though not her original song, Whitney Houston claimed ownership of “I Will Always Love You” in the 1990s when she covered it to great appeal. Her incomparable vocals wowed audiences then and continue to inspire today. This song has come to define Houston’s legacy, which is no easy feat for a cover of an already stunning track.

“If I should stay / I would only be in your way / So I’ll go, but I know / I’ll think of you every step of the way,” she sings over a lush production. Houston’s version is very different from Dolly Parton’s original, but it still managed to capture hearts.

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