3 Iconic Vocalists Who Proved That the Year 1984 Was Unmatched

The year 1984 was one of music’s best years for vocalists. Something about that year was blessed with creative genius. Many musicians delivered some of their best work in that year, but the three below were particularly astounding. These musicians proved that 1984 was one of the best years in music history.

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Videos by American Songwriter

Michael Jackson

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Michael Jackson was on a gold streak in 1984. He released the single “Thriller” and several compilation albums that highlighted his talent. As usual, his vocal talent was unmatched on everything he released that year, continuing to build the King of Pop’s iconic career.

“It’s close to midnight / And something evil’s lurking in the dark / Under the moonlight / You see a sight that almost stops your heart / You try to scream / But terror takes the sound before you make it,” Jackson sings in the familiar lyrics of “Thriller”. These words are enticing on paper, but Jackson’s incomparable vocals gave them real weight.

George Michael

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George Michael was also on a hot streak in 1984. He released “Careless Whisper”, “Last Christmas”, and the charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”. Each of these songs showcased Michael’s pristine vocal talent.

“Time can never mend / The careless whispers of a good friend / To the heart and mind / Ignorance is kind / There’s no comfort in the truth / Pain is all you’ll find,” he sings in the iconic “Careless Whisper” with intimate vocals. From this song to the others he shared in this year, 1984 helped prove that Michael was one of the best vocalists of his generation.

Prince

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Purple Rain came out in 1984. That generation-defining album could’ve been the only thing Prince ever released. His career would’ve still been massively important. That’s how incomparable that album was (and is). There’s a lot to love about this record, but Prince’s vocals are at the top of the list.

“I never meant to cause you any sorrow / I never meant to cause you any pain / I only wanted one time to see you laughing / I only wanted to see you / Laughing in the purple rain,” he sings in the title track. Prince’s vocals on this song are chill-inducing. His voice hits us right in the heart every time we listen to this track. That’s all without mentioning the many other stunning vocal moments on this one record.

(Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)