3 Lyrics From 1960s Pop Crossover Songs That Are Absolute Poetry

These three 1960s pop crossover songs feature lyrics that are purely poetic. These songwriters flexed their ability to do more than write a catchy melody. Indeed, they could also write memorable lyrics that were deeply profound.

“In My Life” by The Beatles

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Though The Beatles were bona fide rock stars, their sound also had a pop element. Moreover, their cultural impact firmly puts them in crossover territory. However you want to characterize their sound, they emboldened every instrumental with top-notch lyricism. Take “In My Life”, for example. Seldom has a song been as simply beautiful and poetic as this one.

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“Though I know I’ll never lose affection / For people and things that went before / I know I’ll often stop and think about them / In my life, I love you more,” the lyrics to “In My Life” read. For decades, this song has stood as a symbol of this band’s stellar songwriting and the power of poetry that we can relate to.

“Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell

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This folk song gained major popularity in the 1960s. When we look back on this era, this track defined the culture. It might not be today’s bubblegum pop, but it effectively crossed over into the pop realm when it was released. More than just sonic appeal, though, this track is relatable, too. With this ballad, Joni Mitchell penned one of the most stunning and universal tracks ever.

“Tears and fears and feeling proud / To say ‘I love you’ right out loud / Dreams and schemes and circus crowds / I’ve looked at life that way,” the lyrics read. This song is pure poetry, teaching us all about life in a more poignant way than most of us can muster.

“Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles

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Circling back to The Beatles, we have “Eleanor Rigby”. “Eleanor Rigby picks up the rice / In the church where a wedding has been / Lives in a dream / Waits at the window, wearing the face / That she keeps in a jar by the door / Who is it for,” the lyrics read. This tender track says a lot about our own lives through its characters. It’s one of Paul McCartney’s most poetic tracks, cementing The Beatles’ legacy as a powerfully narrative band.

“All the lonely people / Where do they all come from? / All the lonely people / Where do they all belong,” the chorus continues. This song has unforgettable imagery that sticks in our minds long after it ends, like any great bit of poetry.

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