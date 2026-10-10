3 Lyrics From 1967 Songs by Country Greats That Are Absolute Poetry

These lyrics from 1967 released songs are some of the most poetic country music has to offer. Each track takes the listener on a journey through words. They are stunningly emotional and narrative, too. The writers of these songs knew their way around a poetic verse.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Had the Whole Audience Singing Along During This Heartwarming 1976 Performance]

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Don’t Wanna Play House” — Tammy Wynette

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“I don’t want to play house, I know it can’t be fun / I’ve watched mommy and daddy / And if that’s the way it’s done / I don’t want to play house, it makes my mommy cry / ‘Cause when she played house / My daddy said goodbye,” the heartbreaking lyrics to Tammy Wynette’s “I Don’t Wanna Play House” read. Many country songs tackle the breakdown of marriage, but few do it as poignantly as Wynette did here.

Seeing heartbreak through a child’s eyes will inevitably twist the knife. This song makes great use of that painful point of view, turning a breakup song into something with a serious edge.

“Ode To Billie Joe” — Bobbie Gentry

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Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode To Billie Joe” is a mournful song that has touched listeners for decades. The somber lyrics tell a vivid story and are instantly memorable. That’s a hard line to tow. “And now mama doesn’t seem to want to do much of anything / And me, I spend a lot of time pickin’ flowers up on Choctaw Ridge / And drop them into the muddy water off the Tallahatchie Bridge,” the lyrics read.

This mysterious song is about the namesake character, but it’s also about human connection. Anyone can listen to this song and feel its effects.

“By The Time I Get To Phoenix” — Glen Campbell

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“By the time I make Oklahoma, she’ll be sleepin’ / She’ll turn softly and call my name out low / And she’ll cry just to think I’d really leave her / Though time and time I’ve tried to tell her so / She just didn’t know I would really go,” Glen Campbell sings in “By The Time I Get To Phoenix”.

This song is a fine example of country music’s affinity for storytelling and conveying emotion. The listener can easily see the scene Campbell paints, but it’s not too narrative-heavy that it can’t be enjoyed as a song to sing along to. It’s poetic, but not at the price of relatability or listenability.

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