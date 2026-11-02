3 Lyrics From 1970s Pop Greats That Are Absolute Poetry

These three 1970s songs were both pop hits and stunning poetic moments. Those two ideas are sometimes mutually exclusive. However, these staple tracks break that convention.

“You Are The Sunshine Of My Life” by Stevie Wonder

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Stevie Wonder helped to define the 1970s pop scene. Many songs helped him achieve that, but “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life” is a heavy hitter. This song epitomized Wonder’s soulful appeal in that era, and it remains one of his top tracks today.

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“You must have known that I was lonely / Because you came to my rescue / And I know that this must be heaven / How could so much love be inside of you,” the lyrics read. This is a simple but touching love song. It’s the best kind of poetry. It’s unfussy, to the point, and yet deeply emotional and moving.

“I’ll Be There” by The Jackson 5

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The Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There” helped cement the family band’s legacy. After this 1970s pop song came out, no one could’ve called them fleeting successes. They were here to stay. Much of this song’s appeal comes from its poetic lyrics. They aren’t overly complex, but they still let The Jackson 5 hold listeners’ hearts in their hands.

“I’ll be there to comfort you / I’ll build my world of dreams around ya / I’m so glad I found you, yeah / I’ll be there with a love so strong / I’ll be your strength / You know I’ll keep holdin’ on,” the lyrics read. This song is a much-needed, poetic reminder of the kind of love we all hope to give and receive.

“It’s Too Late” by Carole King

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Carole King has long been considered one of her generation’s top songwriters. The melody she composed for “It’s Too Late” helped it become a 1970s pop hit. Toni Stern’s lyrics gave it the emotional resonance it needed to endure for generations.

“There’ll be good times again for me and you / But we just can’t stay together, don’t you feel it, too? / Still, I’m glad for what we had and how I once loved you,” the lyrics read. This love song puts its foot down and offers no second chances. It’s a cathartic kind of track that explores emotions we all feel in a far more poetic way than most of us can drum up.

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