3 Lyrics From 2010s Country Greats That Are Absolute Poetry

These stellar 2010s country songs feature highly poetic lyrics. These artists went the extra songwriting mile, delivering songs that are highly replayable and intricately written. Revisit these throwbacks to remember how mind-boggling they are.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Lady May” — Tyler Childers

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“Now I ain’t the sharpest chisel / That your hands have ever held / But, darlin’, I could love you well / Til’ the roll is called on high,” a selection of the lyrics to Tyler Childers’ “Lady May” reads. These lines are just one example of the poeticism that Childers displayed here. The song is full of awe-inspiring lyrics.

“Lord, the wind can leave you shiverin’ / As it waltzes o’er the leaves / It’s been rushin’ through my timber / Til’ your love brought on the spring,” he sings later on in the song, further proving that this is one of the most poetic country songs of the 2010s.

“A Simple Song” — Chris Stapleton

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Chris Stapleton’s songs are typically very poetic. He’s seen as one of the genre’s premier songwriters in its modern iteration. “A Simple Song” is a prime example of why he’s earned that reputation.

Poems don’t have to be super intricate. In fact, some of the most touching lines are profoundly simple. Stapleton takes that approach here, aptly. “But I love my life man it’s something to see / It’s the kids and the dogs and you and me / It’s the way it’s alright when everything goes wrong / It’s the sound of a slow simple song,” the lyrics read. It’s not a song that uses flashy language devices, but it still has a major impact on the listener.

“The House That Built Me” — Miranda Lambert

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“I thought if I could touch this place or feel it / This brokenness inside me might start healing / Out here, it’s like I’m someone else / I thought that maybe I could find myself,” Miranda Lambert sings in her name-making “The House That Built Me”. There are many ways to express loneliness or feeling lost. Instead of simply describing that feeling, Lambert used a roundabout story to express her emotions, in a highly poetic move.

“Momma cut out pictures of houses for years / From Better Homes and Gardens magazine / Plans / were drawn, and concrete poured / Nail by nail and board by board / Daddy gave life to momma’s dream,” the lyrics continue. Though not everyone can relate to this song’s exact story, Lambert’s specificity, like any great poetry, makes listeners lean in.

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