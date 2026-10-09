3 Multi-Genre Songs That Prove the 1950s Were the Best Decade for Music

These 1950s songs, from multiple genres, are among the building blocks of music history. They shaped the industry as we know it today, breaking rules, establishing new genres, and inspiring countless generations. It’s hard to argue that the 1950s weren’t the most important decade for music, given how pioneering it was.

[RELATED: 3 Rock Songs From the 1950s That Parents Were Actually Scared Of]

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“Johnny B. Goode” — Chuck Berry

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This song is a building block of rock music. It completely rewrote the history books, inspiring pretty much every musician you’ve ever loved. The basic shuffle rhythm and bluesy melody show up in so many corners of the music industry.

“Deep down in Louisiana close to New Orleans / Way back up in the woods among the evergreens / There stood a log cabin made of earth and wood / Where lived a country boy named Johnny B. Goode / Who never ever learned to read or write so well / But he could play a guitar just like a-ringin’ a bell,” the iconic lyrics read. The lyrics (and the instrumentation), though simple, are unbelievably important to music history.

“Hound Dog” — Elvis Presley

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Next, we have a hit from one of Berry’s acolytes: Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog”. This cover became the spark that let rock run like wildfire in the mainstream. Though many artists laid the groundwork for Presley, this song put the genre’s sound into a new stratosphere.

“You ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog / Cryin’ all the time / Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit / And you ain’t no friend of mine,” are lyrics we all know. This has been one of the most famous songs for decades upon decades, proving its unparalleled importance.

“I Walk The Line” — Johnny Cash

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Moving on to country, we have Johnny Cash’s signature track, “I Walk The Line”. This song transformed the genre, bringing in rockabilly tones. Moreover, it gave country music one of its most famous songs, earning it a spot in the annals of music history.

“I keep a close watch on this heart of mine / I keep my eyes wide open all the time / I keep the ends out for the tie that binds / Because you’re mine, I walk the line,” the lyrics read, as Cash promises to stay true to his lover. Even today, this song stands as an emblem of what country music can accomplish.

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