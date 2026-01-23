Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 2026 Tour Dates with Alabama Shakes, Sheryl Crow, and More

Southern Rock supergroup Tedeschi Trucks Band have just announced a slew of 2026 North America tour dates. The tour, which comes in support of their new album Future Soul, includes long stands in New York and Chicago, and will stop in major markets this spring, summer and fall.

Videos by American Songwriter

The band, led by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, will also be joined by a host of world-class talent on the majority of dates. Artists slated to co-headline or otherwise share the bill include Jason Isbell, Alabama Shakes, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson, JJ Grey & Mofro, and Molly Tuttle.

The tour kicks off March 10 in New York for the first night of a 10-date stand. The Tedeschi Trucks Band will then stay busy throughout much of the year, hitting no small number of festivals on the way, and taking some much-needed time off in between runs. The last show of 2026 will be 10/27 at the Chicago Theater in Chicago, Illinois.

How to Get Tickets: Tedeschi Trucks Band 2026 Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band fan club members can register for an exclusive pre-sale, which begins Tuesday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. General onsale will begin Friday, January 30th at the same time, also at Ticketmaster.

You might also try StubHub for a better selection and tickets for sold-out dates. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

03/10 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/13 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/14 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park ~

04/15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium ~

04/17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

04/19 – Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn +

04/23-25 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Sun, Sand and Soul 2026

04/28 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

04/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek $

05/03 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/18-21 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

06/20 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Music Festival

07/22-26 – Floyd County, VA @ FloydFest

07/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

08/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

08/04 – Seattle, WA @ TBA ^

08/05 – Seattle, WA @ TBA ^

08/07 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn ^

08/08 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

08/09 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic ^

08/12 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

08/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

08/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

TBA – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

08/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center %

08/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater %

08/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater %

08/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center %

08/28 – Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap ^

08/29 – Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap ^

08/31 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

09/02 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood ^

09/04 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

09/05 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

09/06 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion ^

10/09 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre +

10/10 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre +

10/13 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound +

10/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live +

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre +

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre +

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre +

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre +

% = w/ Alabama Shakes

# = w/ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

* = w/ Sheryl Crow

^ = w/ Lukas Nelson

$ = w/ JJ Grey & Mofro

~ = w/ Molly Tuttle

+ = w/ “An Evening With” show

Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images

When you purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.