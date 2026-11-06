3 One-Hit Wonder Lyrics From 1992 That Every 90s Kid Remembers

You might not remember these songs completely. However, these lyrics will definitely ring a bell, especially if you grew up in the 90s. Here are some one-hit wonder lyrics from 1992 that every 90s kid knows.

“I Got A Thang 4 Ya!” by Lo-Key

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“Are roses red? Are violets blue? / Who cares as long as I’m with you / Sugar, let’s just run away, oh / Where only the two of us can play, girl / Let’s run away.”

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R&B band Lo-Key released their album Where Dey At? in October 1992, and it came with the No. 27 Billboard smash “I Got A Thang 4 Ya!” This song is kind of like a provocative love poem. So Shakespeare, if he did rap and R&B and was maybe signed to Motown. This song also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B Singles chart.

“No Rain” by Blind Melon

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“All I can say is that my life is pretty plain / I like watchin’ the puddles gather rain / and all I can do is just pour some tea for two / and speak my point of view.”

In 1992, Blind Melon released their self-titled album, which earned them Top 20 success on Billboard with the ever-vulnerable “No Rain”. This song was inspired by a woman whom the band’s bassist, Brad Smith, was dating. Apparently, she was super depressed and only liked the weather when it was raining. This song was also inspired by his struggle of trying to “make it” alone out in LA.

He told Songfacts, “…It was like rock bottom. I wasn’t even on drugs or drinking. It was just tough. It was just a tough point in my life…”

“Three Little Pigs” by Green Jelly

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“Well, the first little piggy, well, he was kinda hicky / Spent most of his days just a-dreamin’ of the city / And then one day, he bought a guitar / He moved to Hollywood to become a star.”

This song technically became a smash hit in 1993, thanks to the power of MTV rotation. However, “Three Little Pigs” was originally released in 1992, under the band’s former name Green Jellö. When Green Jelly released this song, it was accompanied by a music video that tells the story of the three little pigs with a twist. The other songs on their album, Cereal Killer, were also accompanied by videos.

Photo by: David Corio/Redferns