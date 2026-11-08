3 One-Hit Wonders From 1964 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

In 1964, music fans were given some truly incredible songs. Some of the sonic offerings sounded new and fresh in the moment. Others sounded smooth and timeless. But from the batch, some of the tracks have since stood the test of time.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that continue to shine. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1964 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Girl From Ipanema” by Astrud Gilberto from ‘Getz/Gilberto’ (1964)

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“The Girl From Ipanema” is one of those songs that you instantly remember as soon as you hear it. There is something so catchy and unique about Astrud Gilberto’s voice. It’s somehow both familiar and fantastical. She has the voice of some storybook character in some classic tale written before time. And yet, when her 1964 song came out, she was an instant pop star. Her tune set a mood. People created whole evening soirees around the sound—a tropical night in Ipanema. And today we continue to enjoy her sound as we push our shopping carts down the many brightly lit aisles.

“Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey from ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

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Speaking of incredible and unique voices, Shirley Bassey’s singing voice could fill up an arena in about .2 seconds. It was big and bold, and she used it to perfection on the theme song for the 1964 James Bond film, Goldfinger. In fact, Bassey transcended the movie soundtrack motif. Her song became a pop hit in its time, and it can since be heard in video stores, clothing shops, and other spots around your favorite local mall. Not only that, but your local grocery store may even pipe it in regularly when the purveyors explore the classic music streaming stations.

“Steal Away” by Jimmy Hughes from ‘Steal Away’ (1964)

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Today, FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, is a huge deal. So many iconic songs have been recorded there, from “Wild Horses” by The Rolling Stones to “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man” by Aretha Franklin. But the first-ever song to be recorded at the southern musical outpost was “Steal Away” by Jimmy Hughes. In other words, if you want a classic sound, look no further than this 1964 hit. And that’s why you’ll hear it playing in your local grocery or favorite shopping mall. Classic songs like this one summon up nostalgia, and nostalgia makes for the perfect shopping companion.

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