3 One-Hit Wonders From Classic 90s Movies That You Forgot You Knew by Heart

In the 1990s, great movies had great soundtracks. It was simply a prerequisite. If you wanted moviegoers to appreciate your work, you had to go the extra mile and put together a classic collection of songs to go with it.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day that made movies better. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from classic 90s movies you forgot you knew by heart.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Turtle Power!” by Partners In Kryme from ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ (1990)

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If you grew up in the 1990s, chances are you were a turtle-head. But if you didn’t grow up in the 1990s, chances are you have no idea what that means. Well, back in the day, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were all the rage. Fake news, you say? If you had any doubt, just look to the green foursome’s 1990 debut feature film, which for many years was the highest-grossing indie movie of all time. And one of the reasons that flick was so good was its soundtrack, which included the bombastic track, “Turtle Power!” by Partners In Kryme. The turtles were so popular the tune peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100!

“I Touch Myself” by Divinyls from ‘Divinyls’ (1991)

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While this song wasn’t written for the 1997 movie, Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, it certainly made an impression on moviegoers in the moment. There is a key scene in the film in which several seductive robots start to go haywire. And while that is going on, this 1991 track by Divinyls begins to play. The whole thing presents a funny scene, and one that fans of Mike Myers and his spoof spy won’t likely soon forget.

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer from ‘Sixpence None The Richer’ (1997)

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The late 1990s were known for their movies—those teen romantic comedies that always featured some single person in crisis. Well, those movies also featured great soundtracks. For evidence of this, look no further than the classic 1999 flick, She’s All That. Indeed, “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer is the wildly memorable theme song for the movie. With all of its falsetto harmonies and twinkling instrumentation, the tune boots the film up.

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