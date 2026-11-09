3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s We Hear All the Time in Dentists’ and Doctors’ Offices

We all love those songs that put us in a good mood. No matter if they’re fast or slow, modern or old, if a song can put you in a happy place, then it’s worth its weight in gold, and it’s important to hold onto.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that help us feel okay during a checkup. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s we hear all the time in dentists’ and doctors’ offices.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Girl From Ipanema” by Astrud Gilberto from ‘Getz/Gilberto’ (1964)

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This song is somehow so soft and sweet and yet also so soulful. It’s like the track tiptoes into your heart and lives there for the rest of time like a member of your family. But it’s all okay! Because Astrud Gilberto’s voice is welcome. She’s like the person who lives next door who always comes over for dinner during the week. Released in 1964, this single has been a fan favorite ever since. And for that reason, you will often hear it in dentists’ and doctors’ offices as you’re waiting to visit.

“Sukiyaki” by Kyu Sakamoto from ‘Sukiyaki And Other Japanese Hits’ (1961)

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Speaking of songs that know how to put a warm smile on your face, “Sukiyaki” by Kyu Sakamoto does just that within a matter of moments. Even though you may not be able to understand the language, the specific meanings of each word don’t matter so much. It’s the feeling the song gives, the mood Sakamoto puts his listeners in. There’s a reason this song is one of the best-selling of all time. And it’s that same reason why you’ll hear it in waiting rooms all over the world.

“Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett from ‘The Original Monster Mash’ (1962)

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While you may not hear “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett on the stereos of your regular dentist or doctor all year round, you will hear the track at those places whenever you visit in the fall. That’s right, “Monster Mash” is synonymous with Halloween. And there is nothing dentists’ and doctors’ offices love more than to celebrate that particular holiday. Receptionists wear costumes and put out candy. And the stereos play Pickett’s 1962 hit.

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