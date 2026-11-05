3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Belong on Every Road Trip Playlist

When you’re out on the road, you need the right road trip soundtrack. You need the right collection of songs that will help the long hours on the highway pass by with ease and enjoyment. So, allow us to help below. We wanted to explore three tracks from back in the day that provide the perfect extended driving soundtrack. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that belong on every road trip playlist.

“In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry from ‘Electronically Tested’ (1971)

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When you’re out on the road, and you’ve seen highway after highway, sometimes all you need to keep going is the infusion of a good beat. Enter: “In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry. The 1971 single gets your toes tapping, your thumbs bumping on the steering wheel, and your mouth grinning from ear to ear. Jerry knows how to bring the mood up. Sure, you may have been on the road for 1,000 miles. But a few moments of his voice can make you feel rejuvenated.

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“Layla” by Derek & The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1970)

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Sometimes when you’re out on the road, you need a little classic rock. And when that’s the case, there are few options better than “Layla” by Derek & The Dominos. The 1970 track can be better than a shot of espresso or a bottle of Jolt Cola. It can be more powerful than caffeine and more interesting than the AM radio. Indeed, when Eric Clapton sings and plays his buzzing electric guitar, pining for a lost love, you know the next several minutes of highway are going to be a blast.

“Hot Child In The City” by Nick Gilder from ‘City Nights’ (1978)

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When you’re out on the road, sometimes you need to lose yourself in a song. You don’t need it to inspire you. And you don’t need it to get your toes tapping. All you need is a vibe. And “Hot Child In The City” by Nick Gilder certainly provides that. The 1978 offering is like a neck massage as you’re cruising at 65 mph down some grey Heartland highway. It’s a great option for your ears while you’re checking out the ins and outs of the country you call home.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns